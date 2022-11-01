Area artisans will put out the welcome mat this weekend for the annual Purcellville Artisan Tour, sponsored by the Purcellville Arts Council.
Visitors on the tour will find art exhibitions, art demonstrations, and artwork for sale. The Purcellville Train Station will host two guest artists.
Tour maps and brochures are available at Town Hall, Franklin Park Arts Center, 868 Estate Vineyards, Hunt Country Jewelry, Otium Cellars, and Blooming Hill Lavender Farm.
There are nine artisan sites on the tour including eight artists and four agri-artisans.
Tour stops are:
- 868 Estate Vineyards - Agri-artisan featuring artists Eileen O’Brien, Karen Schmitz, and Tracy Wilkerson; 14001 Harpers Ferry Rd.
- Brian Kirk - Sculpture & Printmaking; 36607 Allder School Road
- Angela Giraldi – Painting; Purcellville Train Station, North 21st Street
- Patricia Stephenson - Fiber Arts; Purcellville Train Station, North 21st Street
- Hunt Country Jewelers: Ed Cutshall, Claire Cutshall, and Logan Cutshall; 105 E. Main Street
- Dana B. Thompson – Painting; 131 S. 29th Street
- Geoff DeMark – Pottery and Lori DeMark - Jewelry; 551 S. Nursery Avenue
- Otium Cellars – Agri-artisan featuring Anne Stine Fine Arts – Painting; 18050 Tranquility Road
- Blooming Hill Lavender Farm: Cyndie Rinek – Agri-artisan; 19929 Telegraph Springs Road
- Shepherd’s Corner Farm: Rebecca Brouwer; 38145 Howlands Lane
The tour runs from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6.
For more information, go to purcellvilleartisantour.com.
