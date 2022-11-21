Visitors to the Village at Leesburg on Saturday got into the holiday spirit during a tree lighting festival that included an evening of skating, music, special offers from merchants, and a lot of hugs from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Photo Gallery: Village at Leesburg Tree Lighting Festival
Norman K. Styer
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 23GMT-0500
-
Nov 24GMT-0500
-
