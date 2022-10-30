Hundreds gathered on the west end of town Saturday night to the annual Purcellville Halloween Block Party. Participants competed for $2,500 in prize money awarded to those with the best costumes, horrific scream or werewolf howl. The event is organized by Discover Purcellville.
Halloween Block Party 2022.JPG
The Addams Family visits the 2022 Purcellville Halloween Block Party.
Halloween Block Party 2022_1.JPG
These were the droids the judges were looking for, winning the family and group category of the 2022 Purcellville Halloween Block Party costume contest.
Halloween Block Party 2022_2.JPG
Spongebob and friends make an appearance at the 2022 Purcellville Halloween Block Party.
Halloween Block Party 2022_3.JPG
An oompa loompa accompanied Willie Wanka during the 2022 Purcellville Halloween Block Party.
Halloween Block Party 2022_4.JPG
These were the droids the judges were looking for, winning the family and group category of the 2022 Purcellville Halloween Block Party costume contest.
Halloween Block Party 2022_5.JPG
Classic green plastic army men and Dorothy were among the top costumes at the 2022 Purcellville Halloween Block Party.
Halloween Block Party 2022_6.JPG
The "Prego Family" was the grand prize winner during the 2022 Purcellville Halloween Block Party costume contest.
