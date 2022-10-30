Halloween Block Party 2022_6.JPG

The "Prego Family" was the grand prize winner during the 2022 Purcellville Halloween Block Party costume contest. 

 Norman K. Styer

Hundreds gathered on the west end of town Saturday night to the annual Purcellville Halloween Block Party. Participants competed for $2,500 in prize money awarded to those with the best costumes, horrific scream or werewolf howl. The event is organized by Discover Purcellville. 

Purcellville Halloween Block Party

