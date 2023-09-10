Thousands of visitors gathered on the tarmac at Dulles Airport on Saturday to get an up-close look at aircraft and raise money for Special Olympics Virginia before the annual Dulles Day festivities were cut short by a thunderstorm.
The family festival allows visitors to get up close, and even inside, military, commercial and vintage planes and helicopters, and also includes a car show and live music performances.
The heart of the event is the Plane Pull, in which teams of 25 members compete to pull an 82-ton airplane over a 12-foot course in the quickest time. Over the past 30 years, the event has raised more than $3 million for Special Olympics Virginia. During the day some teams, weathered occasional sprinkles and short down pours when it was their turn to take up the pull rope. But when lightening appeared on the horizon, the event was ended early—denying 14-year champions the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office team, which was scheduled to pull in the final group, the opportunity to defend its title.
(0) comments
