The third annual NoVA MusicFest at 868 Estate Vineyards near Hillsboro is a Memorial Day weekend highlight offering a daylong showcase of some of the region’s top performers.
The May 28 concert is a benefit for Cancer Can Rock, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting musicians facing aggressive cancer. The core of the program is to put them in a recording studio, surround them with great players, and lay down a track that will memorialize their talents.
Sunday’s event includes seven hours of music from local, regional, and international musicians, food, 868 Estate wine, Lost Rhino beer, craft vendors, and more.
Pre-sale tickets are $25 with $30 admission at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. This event is dog-friendly, family friendly. Pop up tents are welcome. Outside alcohol is prohibited.
For more details and tickets, go to cancercanrock.org.
NoVA MusicFest Schedule:
12:30-1 p.m. The Greek and the Freak
1:05-1:35 p.m. Gary Smallwood
1:40-2:20 p.m. Caleb Hacker
2:15-2:45 p.m. Adriel Genet
2:55-3:25 p.m. Juliet Lloyd Duo
3:40-4:40 p.m. 19th Street Band
4:55-5:25 p.m. Tommy and Kim
5:30-6 p.m. Jason Masi and Tommy Gann
6:15-7 p.m. Todd Brooks and Pour Decisions
7:15-8 p.m. Delta Spur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.