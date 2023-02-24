The Purcellville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is hosting a free nature walk at the Chapman DeMary Trail on Sunday, Feb. 26 starting at 1 p.m.
Two activities will be held at the same time: a nature walk for adults, and a nature scavenger hunt for kids. The walk for adults is called “Open Your Senses,” and is being led by Nancy Reaves. She is a Virginia master naturalist and a member of the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy.
The nature scavenger hunt will be led by Gina Faber, a Loudoun County master gardener.
The Chapman DeMary Trail is a 10-acre area considered to be the last stand of old-growth forest in Purcellville. It runs along the South Fork Catoctin Creek, part of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. The area is open to the public for environmental recreation, exploration, and education.
Learn more and register online on the Monthly Nature Walks page in the Events and Activities section of the town website: purcellvilleva.gov.
