Bring your family and friends to the Purcellville Music and Arts Festival on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. for the Music and Arts Festival that will be held rain or shine.
The free event will be held at Dillon’s Woods and inside the Bush Tabernacle Skating Rink. It will feature live music and performances, an art exhibit, games, chalk art, and other activities. Local vendors will be selling hand-crafted items, food, drink, and more.
There will be three stages, each with a variety of scheduled performances including 38Dawgz, The Shamrockers, Loudoun Valley High School Comedy Cult, Woodgrove High School Something Rotten Players, Willie White and the Celtic Rhythm School of Dance.
The Bush Tabernacle Skating Rink will be transformed into the Art Hall and open from noon to 5 p.m. Inside, there will be a display with more than 30 works of art, performances, an art demonstration, and activities.
The festival will also feature games for all ages, face painting, glitter tattoos, sidewalk chalk art, and T-shirt decorating. Handcrafted jewelry, candles, wooden items, skincare items, food, drink, and more will be available for purchase.
