Retailers in Middleburg will be rolling out bargains during the 12thannual Winter Weekend Sale, which kicks off today.
The event, sponsored by the Town of Middleburg and the Middleburg Business & Professional Association, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, and Sunday as posted by the shops.
The town’s eclectic assortment of retailers will offer discounts on everything from shoes to children’s clothes to fall and winter fashions, as well as specials in some of the local restaurants.
White and blue balloons will be located outside participating stores.
They include Zest (clothing and accessories), Lou Lou (accessories), Crème de la Crème (pottery, ceramics, linens, etc.), English Country Classics (men’s and women’s clothing), Tully Rector (shoes, clothing, accessories and beauty products), Chloe’s of Middleburg (women’s clothing boutique), Loyal Companion (pet supplies), The Lucky Knot (clothing and accessories), The Christmas Sleigh, The Fun Shop (children’s clothing, party goods, decorative gifts), Middleburg’s answer to the department store has several rooms full of wonderful things. Brick and Mortar Mercantile (unique gifts), J.Mclaughlin (clothing and accessories), Mystique Jewelers, PLAYroom (toy store), Highcliffe Clothiers (men’s and women’s clothing), The Artists in Middleburg Gallery, Gum Tree Farm (handmade wool clothing, accessories, and home goods), and Stitch (needlepoint shop) are also located on the west end of town. Le Boudoir (lingerie), and the Community Store (consignment) are located on Madison Street. The Tack Box and the Middleburg Tack Exchange will be offering discounts on equestrian related products such as riding gear and gifts.
For details and event updates go to visitmiddleburgva.com or facebook.com/MiddleburgBusiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.