The Middleburg Community Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Middleburg Community Charter School
The market will be held every Saturday through Oct. 28.
Vendors for the 2023 season include The Pork Stork, C. Hess Orchards, Hidden Creek Farm, Cobbler View Farm and Country Cottage Bakes—providing homemade pickles, jams, jellies, honey, pork, grass-fed beef, fresh-cut flowers, various baked goods, and a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables.
There also will be a Children’s Entrepreneur Market sponsored by the Middleburg Community Charter School. The kid-only section of the farmers market will allow Loudoun County students ages 5-18 to exhibit their small businesses and craft products on the third Saturday of the month. Parents may sign-up at Children's Entrepreneur Market.
Middleburg Community Farmers Market is still accepting vendors for the season. Go to middleburgva.gov/297/Farmers-Market for operating guidelines, terms of agreement and an application.
