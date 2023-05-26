The Town of Leesburg will hold its annual Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 29, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Loudoun County Courthouse.
The annual observance commemorates those who have lost their lives in battle, serving the United States, as well as honors the service of military men and women.
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert C. Holcomb will be the keynote speaker. The West Point graduate retired from military service in 1993 after a 21-year career. His upcoming book, “Stone Tapestry: A Tour Through the West Point Cemetery and American History,” highlights the lives and accomplishments of the 165 people buried there.
The ceremony also will include the placing of wreaths at the war memorials.
There will be closures on King and Market streets in the area from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
In the event of rain, the event will take place at the Leesburg Senior Center.
A number of other Memorial Day programs are planned around Loudoun, including:
Lovettsville: The town will hold a ceremony at the town’s Veteran’s Memorial in Zoldos Square at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29. The event will include songs by the Lovettsville Elementary School Chorus, a poem reading by Lovettsville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1836 and a keynote speech by retired U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Ronny Porta.
Purcellville: The town invites residents gather at Town Hall at 11:45 a.m. Monday, May 29 for a ceremony featuring remarks by Mayor Stanley J. Milan and guest speaker U.S. Navy Commander (ret.) Mark Broshkevitch. There will be a procession to the teardrop intersection at Main Street for a wreath-laying ceremony.
Round Hill: The town will hold its Memorial Day program during Saturday’s Hometown Festival, starting at 10:45 a.m. at the Town Park. The ceremony will include the dedication of its new memorial pavers honoring veterans.
Ringing in Hope: Runners will gather early on Memorial Day at Christian Fellowship Church in Ashburn for the annual Salute to Our Troops 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run. The event raises money for the Boulder Crest Foundation.
