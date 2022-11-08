The George C. Marshall International Center in conjunction with the town and county governments, will hold its 18th annual Veterans Day Commemoration starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
The keynote speaker will be retired Adm. Joseph D. Kernan, a former undersecretary of defense intelligence and deputy director of the U.S. Southern Command. The veteran-focused nonprofits Veterans Moving Forward, the VFW and Loudoun Therapeutic Riding will have displays. Vintage military vehicles will be on site for exploration.
The event is free to attend. Parking is recommended at the Loudoun County Government Garage on Loudoun Street.
Following the Ceremony, Dodona Manor will be open for public tours.
