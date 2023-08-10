Those attending Saturday’s TASTE Leesburg festival will have the opportunity to meet the team of volunteers working to build a Main Street program that will take the lead on downtown promotions.
The Town Council launched the effort last year with funding. Organizing the effort is in the hands of a volunteer steering committee that has been working over the past several months with the town’s Department of Economic Development staff and a consultant to set up a formal nonprofit and work through the three-tier, years-long process to achieve Main Street status through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
The group has established the organization under the name Leesburg Movement.
The group will have a booth at the festival and plans a raffle for an "All Day in Downtown" prize, featuring $550 in gift cards from downtown businesses and an itinerary for an enjoyable full day of activities.
