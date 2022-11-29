The Lovettsville Lions Club on Dec. 3, is partnering with the Game Protective Association to revive Lovettsville’s Kris Kindle Mart.
The Christmas themed market will feature vendors selling a variety of products including White House Christmas ornaments, baked goods, and a selection of traditional German food.
Lovettsville Lions Club member, Lisa Brill said the market is the same concept as in the past but with a new twist. She said that previously all the vendors sold German food and products but that this year she opened it up to different kinds of vendors.
“It’s the same, but different,” she stated.
The market will take place at the Lovettsville Game Protective Association on 16 South Berlin Pike from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
