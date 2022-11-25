The Town of Lovettsville is hosting a series of events beginning Dec. 3 and continuing to Jan. 1 as part of its Love Winter program.
The schedule of events and descriptions for Love Winter is listed below:
- Saturday, Dec. 3 – Cocoa Crawl: a walk through town to visit businesses and shop their cocoa inspired products from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 3 –Christmas Tree Lighting and Lantern Parade: begins with the Community Center Lantern Making and Parade. The parade will start from the community center at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting will take place at Zoldos Square at 6:15 p.m. The lantern making workshop begins at 5:15 p.m. at the community center and there is a $10 charge.
- Saturday, Dec. 10 – Light Up Lovettsville Judging: The town’s Christmas light decorating contest will be judged by the Town Council beginning at 6 p.m. Residents can nominate houses for the judges to visit on a form that will be published on the Love Winter Facebook page.
- Thursday, Dec. 15– The Light up Lovettsville Competition awards will be presented at the Town Council meeting starting at 6:30p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 19 – Menorah Lighting to observe the beginning of Hannukah starting at 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 1 – Berserkle in the Squirkle: A fun run around the town squirkle with a fun twist for each lap like hopping or skipping. It starts at 11 a.m.
For more information and to stay up to date on the Love Winter events at facebook.com/LovettsvilleWinter/.
