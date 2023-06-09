A new exhibit of Loudoun County’s Revolutionary War court records is on display in the Mercer Room at Thomas Balch Library.
The Circuit Court’s Historic Records Division is displaying facsimiles of records highlighting Loudoun’s role in the American Revolution. Visitors will learn what happened in Loudoun on Aug. 12, 1776, who Daniel Coleman was, and how the county provided public relief to military families.
A larger exhibition of Loudoun’s Revolutionary War court records is planned at the historic courthouse during Leesburg’s First Friday event on July 7.
The Balch exhibit is viewable through the end of June during the library’s operating hours: Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The library is located at 208 W. Market St. in Leesburg.
For more information, call 703-737-7195 or email balchlib@leesburgva.gov.
