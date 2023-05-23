The Saudi-funded LIV Golf League will hold the seventh tournament of its inaugural season this weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Lowes Island. The event is expected to attract thousands of spectators starting Friday.
The tour features some of golf’s biggest names—including last weekend’s PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and league leader Dustin Johnson—playing in teams competing over 54 holes over three days.
Ticket prices range from $40 for a Friday grounds pass to $14,100 for three-day access to the exclusive Club 54 Loge Box. Full details are available at livgolf.com/events/dc.
Area residents are advised to expect increased traffic in the area. However, there will be no spectator parking at or around Trump National. Ticket holders will be shuttled from parking lots at the Dulles Town Center mall to the Lowes Island Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.