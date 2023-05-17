The Town of Leesburg’s free downtown summer concert series returns starting June 3.
Rebranded this year from Acoustic on the Green, Summer JAMS will be held almost every Saturday through August. There will be no concert July 1 or Aug. 12.
The 2023 lineup includes returning favorites—such as guitar greats Gary Smallwood and Michael Fath sharing the stage on Aug. 5—and rising stars—notably old-school county singer Sela Campbell performing the series finale Aug. 19.
The full 2023 schedule is:
- June 3 – Lenny Burridge Trio
- June 10 – Lost Locals Acoustic
- June 17 – Levi Stephens
- June 24 – Robbie Limon
- July 8 – Juliet Lloyd
- July 15 – Todd Wright
- July 22 – Hilary Veltri
- July 29 – Caribbean Vibe Steel Drum Band
- Aug. 5 – Smallwood & Fath
- Aug. 19 – Sela Campbell
Concerts will be held on the Town Green, 25 W. Market St., beginning at 7 p.m. They are free and open to the public. No smoking, alcohol, or pets are allowed. Lawn chairs and blankets are suggested. In case of inclement weather, the show will be canceled.
For more information, go to idalee.org.
