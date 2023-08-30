September’s First Friday festivities Friday, Sept. 1 will include a pop-up exhibit featuring Thomas Balch Library’s oral history collections and debuting a new platform for exploring those resources.
The exhibit will include a gallery of samples from oral history interviews and some collaborative history projects recently completed or underway using the library’s oral history collections. Visitors may also try their hand at activities such as recording their own short interview or transcribing historic audio.
Staff and volunteers will be on hand processing archival collections and answering questions. Exhibits about the Donaldson Log Cabin’s history will also be on display.
The pop-up exhibit will be at the Donaldson Log Cabin, 14 Loudoun St. SW in Leesburg. For more information call 703-737-7195 or email balchlib@leesburgva.gov.
