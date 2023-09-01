The Town of Leesburg has added a new route to its self-guided walking tour app.
The latest feature on the TourLeesburg smartphone app highlights nearly three centuries of architectural styles that can be viewed in a stroll around town.
The Downtown Architectural Tour features 24 stops, including the Donaldson Cabin, the Birkby House, the Loudoun County Courthouse, the People’s National Bank building, and Harrison Hall.
The app features audio narration about each featured building and a GeoAlerts feature that can notify users when they are near a site included on the tour. Stops may be visited in any order.
The tour also may be viewed virtually from the TourLeesburg website.
The tour was developed by Senior Management Analyst Betsy Arnett with architectural guidance from the town’s Historic Preservation team in the Department of Planning and Zoning, including Lauren Murphy, Debi Parry, and Heather Schmidt, and research assistance from Thomas Balch Library staff, including Laura Christiansen and Echo Rue.
“Our goal was to highlight the best examples of each architectural style present in downtown Leesburg,” Arnett stated. “One challenge is that buildings change over time, as owners update their buildings to reflect current tastes. A single building may reflect multiple architectural styles.”
She cites the Norris House on Loudoun Street is an example. Originally built in the Federal style, later owners added a mix of Victorian and Colonial Revival details, including the projecting bay window over the front door and the pedimented roof dormers.
“Another challenge was creating a walkable tour. There are many excellent examples of the various architectural styles here in Leesburg that were not included simply because they would have made the tour too long or too spread out,” Arnett stated.
Many of the sites on the new architectural tour are crosslinked to sites on the other walking tours available on the town’s app, which was launched in 2017 with two historical tours of downtown. Today six tours are offered, with several more under development.
The free app is available in the App Store and Google Play.
