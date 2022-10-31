Constitutional scholar Benedict Lenhart will be the featured speaker at the Nov. 4, Eat, Drink & Be Literary lecture series at the Old Stone School.
Lenhart’s talk is titled Voting Rights and Wrongs, a non-partisan exploration of the Constitutional underpinnings to voting rights and the evolving and ongoing struggle to protect those rights.
For tickets and more information, go to oldstoneschool.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.