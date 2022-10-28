In addition to preparing to bring the annual Halloween Parade back to full strength in its 66th year, the Leesburg Kiwanis club is sponsoring its third annual Kids Virtual Costume Contest.
The parade will be held starting at 6 p.m. at Ida Lee Park and continuing down King Street to Fairfax Street. Parade entrants should gather at the park beginning at 4:30 p.m. Judging of floats will take place a 5 p.m.
Spectators are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Loudoun Hunger Relief.
Those wishing to participate in the children’s costume contest may submit photos on the club’s Facebook page by Nov. 2, and email the identifying information to kclowningj4@yahoo.com. $10 gift card prizes will be awarded Most Original Costume (10 and under; 11-17) and Best Costume. A $20 gift card goes to the Best Costumed Group. Club members will judge submissions on Nov. 7.
For more information and registration, go to k04757.site.kiwanis.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.