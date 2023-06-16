The Juneteenth holiday weekend features two big events in Loudoun.
On Saturday, The Burg Family Reunion Club holds its annual celebration in the field at Ida Lee Park from noon to 6 p.m. The event features a food trucks, children’s entertainment, craft vendors and lots of music. Performers this year include gogo by Mature Nature, reggae by Sir Mikey and Eclipse Band, R&B by Click Groove and gospel by the Howard Harmonizers and the Loudoun County Multi Church Choir. Tickets are $20 at the gate. Learn more at thebfrc.com.
On Monday, the NAACP Loudoun Chapter, the Loudoun Freedom Center and the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will hold the Juneteenth Freedom March & Unity Rally from 9 a.m. to noon.
The program starts at the Loudoun County Courthouse where the crowd will gather before marching to the Orion Anderson Lynching Memorial, where the rally will feature speeches, the Crush Funk Brass band, and the Every Irie Taste of Jamaica food truck. Learn more at naacploudoun.org.
