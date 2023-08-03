Middleburg retailers are gearing up for the 17th annual Summer Sidewalk Sale, to be held during the Aug. 4-6 weekend.
Merchants will be moving discounted items to the tree-lined downtown sidewalks during the event sponsored by the Town of Middleburg and the Middleburg Business and Professional Association. The event runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and as posted by the shops on Sunday.
Balloons will be located outside participating stores. Additionally, Emmanuel Episcopal Church will hold a sale of new and used household items, furniture and other items from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday; and the Middleburg Community Center will hold a Community Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.
For more details, go to visitmiddleburgva.com or facebook.com/MiddleburgBusiness.
