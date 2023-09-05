The pool season ends Saturday with area dogs getting the final splashes in at the AV Symington Aquatics Center.
For the annual dog swim, the pool will be open in two 90-minute periods. Pre-registration is required through the town website. Fees are charged for all people entering the gated area; there is no fee charged for dogs.
Dog handlers 16 years of age and up are limited to two dogs per person. Children under the age of 12 will not permitted in the event area. All dogs must display a visible licensed and be vaccinated and shall wear a visible dog license.
