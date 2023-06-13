The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center on June 17 will feature more than 50 aircraft that demonstrate the engineering and design innovations that have taken place over the past century of flight.
Pilots will be available to share information about their vintage and modern aircrafts.
The one-day exhibit at the Dulles Airport facility is one of the museum’s most popular events. While admission is free, tickets are required in advance for designated touring time slots. Parking is $15.
For details, go to the “What’s On” section of the museum website: airandspace.si.edu.
