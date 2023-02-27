The Department of Parks and Recreation will host its 26th annual Spring Bling, A Hometown Fine Arts & Crafts Show, on Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vendors will be spread through the main hallway, basketball courts, and aerobics room at the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center, displaying handcrafted items from more than 60 local and regional artisans.
Admission to the show and parking is free. For more information, call Ida Lee Park Recreation Center at 703-777-1368 or go to idalee.org.
