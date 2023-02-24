Nearly $9,000 was raised for humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine through the Feb. 11 auction of artwork donated by international artists and award-winning political cartoonists during the town’s UkraineAid23—Art of War lecture and art show.
Proceeds from the art sales are being directed to the international organization Blacksmiths Without Borders, whose exhibitions and events held in Europe have raised funds for emergency vehicles and protective equipment for communities in Ukraine.
“The events were a great success—raising the awareness of the ongoing plight of the Ukrainian people and raising much needed dollars to help provide emergency supplies to communities under attack,” Mayor Roger Vance said
Combined with last April’s UkraineAid concert and art show, Hillsboro has raised nearly $30,000 to support the people of Ukraine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.