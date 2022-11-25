The Hillsboro Preservation Foundation, in collaboration with the Short Hill Historical Society, presents the 2022 Holiday Hillsboro Homes walking Tour on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Visitors may buy a $15 ticket for specific time slots that will give them access to a walking tour through the Hillsboro and entrance to four homes and access to one outdoor space. The homes will be decorated by teams of volunteers according to different historical styles: colonial, Victorian and even art-deco-revival.
Each tour group will be accompanied by a volunteer guide providing historical context to some of the most significant buildings along the route in addition to detailed description of the decorated houses. Area musicians also will be performing .
Tickets are sold with designated time slots. Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hillsboro-holiday-home-walking-tour-tickets-446403333387
A very limited number of tickets are expected available for walk-ups at the Old Stone School Christmas Market on Dec. 10 and 11.
The first “Christmas in the Country” tour was hosted by the Hillsboro Community Association in 1980, four years after the nonprofit was formed. Two years later, the tour became known as the “Christmas in Hillsboro Historic Homes Tour.” Proceeds from the event went toward the continued restoration of the Old Stone School.
The last Christmas in Hillsboro Historic Homes Tour organized by the Short Hill Historical Society in 2017. The tour was paused the next year, following the death of organizer Belle Ware, and it was postponed again in 2019. The tour was canceled the past two years because of the pandemic.
