Hillsboro again gets a head start on America’s birthday celebration with its annual free music festival and fireworks show on Sunday, June 25. This year’s Independence Day the Hillsboro Way! Event on the grounds of the historic Old Stone School kicks off at 3 p.m. with a lineup of musical performances on The Gap Stage, featuring Joey & The Waitress Band, Circa Blue, and Calgary.
Onsite food will be offered by Ford’s Fish Shack, Hog It Up BBQ, Pattie Party and Kovi Kitchen, and Moo-Thru Ice Cream. Beers and wine will be offered by Old 690 Brewing Company, Doukénie Winery, Two Twisted Posts Winery and Walsh Family Wines. Kids’ activities will include pony rides by Dark Springs Stables.
“We expect another large crowd for this year’s event,” said Hillsboro Mayor Roger L. Vance. “As always, it’s our great team of volunteers, generous sponsors and terrific partners that make this such an outstanding and beloved celebration year after year. And, American Fireworks has once again customized another spectacular fireworks display especially suited for the Hillsboro venue, guaranteed to wow.”
While admission is free, some lawn and verandah tables remain available and may be reserved atoldstoneschool.org.
A special Independence Day Eat, Drink & Be Literary! lecture, The Declaration v. The Constitution, will be held on Saturday, July 1, featuring Constitutional scholar Ben Lenhart. Tickets and information can be found at oldstoneschool.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.