The popular Holiday Bazaar, organized by Harmony United Methodist Church, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will be used to support the church’s projects assisting those in need.
Following a three-decade tradition, volunteers from the church have spent Saturdays and evenings for several months crafting and creating holiday items and gifts for the bazaar. Shoppers can expect to see a selection of wreaths, ornaments, decorative and gift items, as well as other finds in the Vintage Shop. Canned goods and preserves will be available and offer a variety of jams and even pickles with attitude. Baked goods will include pepperoni rolls and hot sticky buns.
A children’s room staffed by the church youth group will help little shoppers find affordable gifts for the special people in their lives. A silent auction raises funds and includes a variety of gift baskets, gift cards donated by area businesses, and other items.
Funds raised by the Holiday Bazaar are used to help the Loudoun County Hyperthermia Shelter, the Salvation Army Angel Tree, Mobile Hope, Loudoun Hunger Relief, Backpack Buddies, Teens Opposing Poverty, Hero Homes, the Society of St. Andrew and the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter.
The church is located at 380 East Colonial Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.