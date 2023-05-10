One of the region’s most popular seafood restaurants, Ford’s Fish Shack, kicks off its first season of operations in western Loudoun this weekend at the Old Stone School.
Ford’s joins the Moo-Thru Ice Cream as a regular vendor during the summer season and during the town’s full slate of concerts, festivals and special events.
“When we were looking for a location for our newest trailer, Hillsboro was the first location we thought of,” Tony Stafford, owner of Ford’s Fish Shack said. “We have always had a wonderful following when we come out for the summer events and by being here on a regular basis we’re bringing our famous lobster rolls, crab cakes, and fish tacos, and more to western Loudoun.”
Ford’s is scheduled to be open Fridays through Sundays during May and Thursdays through Sundays starting in June. Stafford said there will be an online ordering system for those who want to plan their pickup.
Ford’s and Moo-Thru also will be on site Sundays during the town’s new farmers market, which runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.