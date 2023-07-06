This month’s First Friday activities in Leesburg will include a special pop-up exhibit providing visitors with a glimpse into lives of residents in the 1700s.
At the Donaldson Log Cabin, at 14 Loudoun St. SW, historic documents from Thomas Balch Library archival collections will be on display, with staff members helping visitors learn how to read and interpret 18th century handwriting and offering activities to help them explore these interesting records.
Visitors also will learn more about the history of the cabin, which was built around 1763. It is one of a few surviving buildings in downtown Leesburg from before the American Revolution. A short self-guided tour will be available at the cabin with information about other sites in the downtown documenting 18th century Leesburg.
This free event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. July 7.
