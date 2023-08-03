First Friday Exhibit: Dog Life in Leesburg

The public is invited to a pop-up exhibit featuring Leesburg’s canine residents Friday evening.
Held at the Donaldson Log Cabin, at 14 Loudoun St. SW, the exhibit will include documents and photographs from Thomas Balch Library’s archival collections related to the history of pet keeping in town. Included in the display will be an early ordinance; 19th century dog taxes; a gallery of dog and owner photographs; stories about notable dogs from newspapers, letters, and oral histories; and Dog money—Leesburg’s municipal currency issued during the Civil War. Visitors will learn how dogs have shaped life and laws in Leesburg and will have the opportunity to try their hand at activities that will help them explore the records.
The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4.
For more information call 703-737-7195 or email balchlib@leesburgva.gov.
