NOVA Parks and the Loudoun Branch of the NAACP on Saturday will celebrate Lewis A. Bell, believed to be the first Black American to fire a gun in support of the Union Army during the 1861 Battle of Ball’s Bluff near Leesburg.
The new historical marker telling Bell’s story will be unveiled during a ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m., Feb. 18 at Ball’s Bluff Battlefield Regional Park. County Chair Phyllis Randall, Loudoun NAACP President Pastor Michelle Thomas, and other local leaders are expected to participate.
The Battle of Ball’s Bluff was fought October 21, 1861, after Union troops moved on Leesburg. In the battle, the Union Army lost nearly half its troops, including many who were captured. Bell, a free African American camp worker, was one of the men taken prisoner. Before his capture, Bell is thought to have taken part in the battle; the 1870 edition of the “History of Worcester in the War of the Rebellion,” states Bell “supplied himself with arms and loaded and fired with great spirit.”
The interpretive sign is part of a park history series focused on telling a more inclusive and complete history of Northern Virginia. It ties in with NOVA Parks’ new 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, including a pillar to foster Belonging by developing programs to engage the various cultures and communities represented in Northern Virginia.
Go to novaparks.com/ParkHistory for more stories highlighted by NOVA Parks.
