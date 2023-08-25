The third annual Family Fest presented by The Family One will be held Saturday at the Douglass Community Center in Leesburg.
From noon to 4 p.m. residents are invited to gather for an afternoon of music, laughter, food and excitement. We have a variety of games and prizes—including tug of war, a scavenger hunt, and a 3-point shooting contest and arts and crafts—throughout the day. The afternoon will end with a youth talent show.
Admission is free, but registration is requested.
The Leesburg-based nonprofit Family One was founded in 2021 with the purpose of partnering vulnerable and at-risk youth with strong, positive adult role models by presenting creative and cultural opportunities and by offering safe spaces.
Learn more at thefamilyone.com.
