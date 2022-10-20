The town will hold its Fall into Hamilton festival Saturday afternoon at the community park. The event includes pumpkin carving and costume contests.
Pumpkin entries should be dropped off between noon and 12:15 p.m. Judging will take place from 12:20-12:40 p.m. Winners will be announced at 12:45 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in the categories of classic, spookiest, funniest, and most original.
For the costume contest, judges will wander around the park from 12:20-12:40 p.m. awarding ribbons for fantastic costumes, and the winners will be recognized at 12:45.
Both competitions are open to all ages.
Other activities at the park include a rain gutter regatta with the Boy Scouts, a Witches Hat Ring Toss and games with the Hamilton Elementary PTA, glitter tattoos, pony rides and balloon animals.
Parking is encouraged at the Baptist church and elementary school.
