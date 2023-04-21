Every April 22 since 1970, people around the world have paused to demonstrate support for environmental protection efforts. Concerns over climate change continue to boost interest in Earth Day themes.
On Saturday, the Banshee Reeks Nature Preserve south of Leesburg host the Earth Day Extravaganza, a day of hands-on activities, educational demonstrations, nature crafts, guided tours, and family-oriented festival games—all working to promote a more sustainable life. The program runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 695-acre park is located at is located at 21085 The Woods Road.
On April 23, Franklin Park invites visitors to take a walk around the event field and visit with community groups to learn about various environmental and conservation topics. Enjoy music, shop at a mini farmer’s market, and learn how you can live a more sustainable life. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more details, go to loudoun.gov/prcs.
