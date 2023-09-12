Middleburg celebrates Oktoberfest on Saturday with festivities on South Madison and Federal streets from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Sept. 16 event features two biergartens, German-inspired food, a stein holding contest, art fair, car show, live music, interactive children’s activities. Local bands Something’s Brewing and Blaskapelle Alte Kameraden will perform.
The Art Fair will feature artwork from 25 local and regional artists.
Oktoberfest beer from Old Ox Brewery and Lost Barrel Brewing, wine from GreenhillVineyards, Cana Vineyards, 50 West Vineyards, and Boxwood Winery, and cider from Mt. Defiance Cidery and Distillery will also be available for purchase. Regional artisans will display exhibits of fine art, pottery, jewelry, photography, wearable art and more.
Learn more at middleburgvaoktoberfest.com.
