Jingle Jam Tickets Sales

Rusty Foster arrived at the Tally Ho box office at 3 a.m. to secure his tickets for this year's Jingle Jam concerts. 

A crowd gathered early this morning to stand in line for tickets to Leesburgs Jingle Jam Christmas Show, which returns to the Tally Ho in December a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The first person in line arrived at 2 a.m. to wait seven hours before the ticket stand opened at 10 a.m. Rusty Foster said this was some of the better weather hes braved in his 10 years of attending the show. 

Its tradition. Ive been coming since the very first concert,” Foster said. Being born and raised here means you get to experience local talents and that was just something about the downtown Leesburg, Christmas time, especially when everything is decorated. Its just very picturesque.” 

Others behind him arrived early as well, between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. 

Theres two concerts you dont want to miss, one is Bono and the other is the Jingle Jam,” another man said. 

Jingle Jam Tickets

The line continued down the sidewalk and around the side of building, filled with people waiting to buy tickets from this years Jingle Jam, with one person commenting that in the past, tickets had sold out in a few hours. 

The concerts will take place Friday Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg.

Tickets may be purchased at the Tally Ho box office until 5 p.m. today. Organizers plan to offer tickets again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. if available. For more information go to facebook.com/jinglejamband or follow the event on Instagram at @jinglejamleesburg

