Bolen Park Hosts First LoCo Food Truck Fest

More than a dozen food trucks took part in the inaugural LoCo Food Truck Festival in May 2022. 

 [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Segra Field south of Leesburg will be a gathering spot for the region’s top food trucks Saturday, May 13. 

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., folks are invited to sample the wide variety of food offerings, support the creativity of these mobile chefs, and enjoy live musice performances. Register in advance to join the cornhole tournament. 

Admission is free. Outside food and drinks are prohibited and the event will be canceled if there is inclement weather.

For details, go to loudoun.gov/5413/PRCS-Events.

