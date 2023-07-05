A Civil War exhibit with more than 300 artifacts collected by area resident John Creamer is on display in the Mercer Room of Thomas Balch Library through August.
Items include belt buckles, rifles, artillery, and currency, most of which have been found throughout Leesburg and Loudoun County, including items associated with the Battle of Ball’s Bluff.
The exhibit is viewable during the library’s operating hours. For more information, call 703-737-7195 or email balchlib@leesburgva.gov.
The library also is debuting a new Centennial Catalog, which distinguishes it as an independent research library, owned and operated by the Town of Leesburg.
The library has converted from Dewey classification to Library of Congress classification, allowing the library to provide access to all materials, regardless of format, in one catalog.
“This is the most exciting development for Thomas Balch Library, its patrons, and the Town of Leesburg- bringing the library into the twenty first century,” said Library Director Alexandra Gressitt said. “It opens doors to global access to information on all our holdings. Patron response has been enthusiastic to the more user-friendly interface and the ability to search across our holdings on one platform. Conversion to Library of Congress classification brings us into line with like institutions, opening doors to greater cooperation and the possibility of collaborative opportunities.”
View the Centennial Catalog, at thomasbalchlibrary.on.worldcat.org/discovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.