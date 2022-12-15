The fifth annual Grand Chanukah Celebration will be held Sunday afternoon at One Loudoun’s plaza. The event will include a performance by the African American Flyers, who were featured "America's Got Talent," along with appearances by Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Holocaust survivor Irene Weiss.
Chabad of Loudoun County invites the entire community to celebrate the Festival of Lights starting at 4 p.m. with the lighting of a 9-foot menorah. The program will feature an acrobatic show, a gelt drop from a fire engine bucket, music, crafts, hot latkes and more.
"It is a holiday that enriches our lives with the light of tradition," said Rabbi Chaim Cohen, director of Chabad of Loudoun County. "In ancient times our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem with the Menorah. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place. The message is one of hope in the face of extreme adversity. It’s a message with broad appeal to everyone who believes in religious freedom and that faith and determination can triumph against even the most overwhelming odds.”
In Jewish tradition, Chanukah recalls the victory—more than 2,100 years ago—of a militarily weak, but spiritually strong, Jewish people over the mighty forces of a ruthless enemy that had overrun the Holy Land and threatened to engulf the land and its people in darkness. The victory was followed by a second miracle that took place when only one jug of sacred oil was found still pure and sealed. The Maccabees poured the one-day supply of oil into the great Menorah and rekindled the Menorah that had been desecrated and extinguished by the enemy. The small amount of oil did not burn out at the end of the first day, but continued to burn continuously for eight days, until the special process for preparing new oil could be completed.
Lighting the Chanukah Menorah serves as a reminder of those events and as a symbol and a message of triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness.
Learn more at jewishloudoun.org/grand-menorah-lighting.
