Loudoun County Public Library will offer a Holocaust Remembrance at the Cascades Library on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m.
The event will feature the art of Esther Lurie, a Holocaust survivor who managed to draw hundreds of sketches during her time as a prisoner in the Kovno Ghetto and the Stutthof and Leibitsch concentration camps.
“This program provides us with an incredible opportunity to raise awareness about the Holocaust and gain inspiration from Holocaust survivor and artist Esther Lurie. Her art provides invaluable documentation about the Holocaust—the struggles, challenges and aspirations to survive,” American Society for Yad Vashem Director of Education Marlene W. Yahalom stated. “Through documentation, we honor the memory of the victims and ensure the facts are transmitted to present and future generations.”
Yahalom will speak at the event joined by Judith Cohen, former curator of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and Meredith Weisel, Washington director of the Anti-Defamation League.
“We are so fortunate to be able have this incredible panel discuss the Holocaust and Lurie’s remarkable impact,” said Loudoun Library Division Manager of Programming Susan VanEpps, stated. “We hope residents of all faiths will come to view the exhibit and attend this important presentation.”
Selected pieces of Lurie’s art will be on display at the Cascades Library through February, located at 21030 Whitfield Place in Potomac Falls.
I send all good wishes to Esther Lurie. This is an important event. I hope many Loudouners will be able to attend. I'm always in awe of Holocaust survivors. How on earth were they able to survive such an ordeal! I admire all of them.
