The Byrne Gallery in Middleburg will feature a selection of oil-on-canvas paintings by Lida Stifel during its “Indian Summer” exhibit throughout September.
Stifel’s paintings in the show include landscapes, still lifes, and abstracts that illustrate the last brilliant colors of summer as the season fades into fall with her plein air technique.
While she has exhibited with The Byrne Gallery for many years, this will be her first one-woman show. Stifel attended The Corcoran School of Art studying with William Christianberry. She has exhibited her works across the U.S. for more than 40 years. A resident of Montgomery, MD, she draws inspiration from the natural world and her farm provides scenes ranging from sweeping country landscapes to charming details of rural life. She has been selected to participate in over 30 juried exhibitions and is a member of the Washington Society of Landscape Painters, the Mid Atlantic Plein Air Painters, and Oil Painters of America.
A special reception for the artist will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. Both the exhibition and the reception are open to the public.
The Byrne Gallery is located at 7 W. Washington St. in Middleburg. It is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
