Each year, cyclists from around the region bike to Dewey Beach, DE, as a fundraiser for organizations that help those with autism and disabilities. This year, NFL great Brian Mitchell is leading a local support event—Bike to the Breweries.
On Saturday, July 8, riders—including Mitchell—will gather at Washington Harbour in Georgetown at 8:30 a.m. and proceed to Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn via Key Bridge, the Custis Trail and the Washington & Old Dominion Trail.
After a lunch stop at Old Ox, riders may return to Washington Harbour for a total ride 58 miles, or arrange for alternative transportation back home. The ride is free, but participants must register online.
The ride serves as a preview for the main event, Bike to the Beach, which takes place on Friday, July 28 with starts in Washington, DC, or Baltimore, MD, and a finish on the Atlantic Coast at Dewey Beach, DE. The ride is part of a national series that also includes rides in Florida, Texas, New England, and New York, all promoted by Washington-based +ADD Impact Network as fundraisers for autism-based charities.
Cyclists who participate in the Bike to the Breweries ride will receive a 20% discount on entry to this year’s Bike to the Beach if they register on-site at Old Ox Brewery.
All Bike to the Breweries participants will also receive a passport card with prizes and offers that can be redeemed and “stamped” at several participating breweries and retailers, including Caboose Brewing in Vienna, The Bike Lane bike shop and brewery in Reston, Mile 20 in Herndon, Green Lizard Bikes in Herndon, Crooked Run Distillery in Sterling, Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, Lost Rhino Brewing in Ashburn, and Trek Bicycle Leesburg. All of the event sponsors are located on or near the ride course.
Participants who don’t wish to ride the entire route may start at any of the participating breweries that are along the ride course. Full details, schedule and registration are available at the event website.
