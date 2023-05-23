Eight nonprofit organizations have been selected as recipients of grant funding from BENEFIT.
Established in 2017, BENEFIT is a coalition of musicians and community leaders uniting people with music to raise funds and awareness for nonprofit organizations serving children in need in Loudoun County.
A total of $25,000 was awarded among the eight nonprofit organizations. The grant funding was raised from proceeds of BENEFIT’s 2022 Crossroads Music Festival.
Recipients of BENEFIT grant funding week:
A Hand Up - NOVA, Inc., which operates the Northern Virginia Diaper Bank, $3,600; Food For Neighbors, $3,500; Ryan Bartel Foundation, $3,400; LAWS Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services, $3,300; Legacy Farms, $2,900; Loudoun Literacy Council, $2,800; The Salvation Army of Loudoun, $2,800; and Just Neighbors Ministry, $2,700.
“We have such admiration and respect for the nonprofit organizations that serve our community,” Amy Bobchek, co-founder of BENEFIT, said. “We are thankful for all they do to help children in Loudoun County, and we are very happy that we are able to provide this grant funding to help support their missions and work.”
“Our BENEFIT grant funding would not have been possible without all the support we received for our 2022 Crossroads Music Festival and the support of our community,” Ara Bagdasarian, co-founder of BENEFIT, said. “We want to thank the musicians, venues, volunteers, and sponsors that participated in and helped with our event, as well as everyone who attended. Your support not only makes a difference for us, but it also makes a difference for the nonprofit organizations who were able to receive this funding.”
BENEFIT’s 2023 Crossroads Music Festival is planned for Saturday, Sept. 16. More information about the format of the event will be available closer to the event date. Businesses seeking to sponsor the event can find sponsorship information on BENEFIT’s website.
For more information about BENEFIT, go to BENEFIT.live.
