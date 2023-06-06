Author and Purcellville resident Jack Barrett will hold what he says is likely to be his final book signing at Twigs boutique Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A passionate historian, Barrett has written six books and co-authored a seventh. Four focus on Loudoun County—three of those books outline Purcellville’s history in detail. Barrett said he tells people the importance of writing down their memories even if they seem insignificant.
“You don’t realize today is a history day. Every day is a history day,” he said.
"Purcellville: A Journey from a Wilderness to a Rural Town, Vol. I" explains the phases of growth of the Purcellville area from a wilderness to farmland; farmland to a crossroad settlement; a crossroad settlement to a rural village and finally to an incorporated area.
"Purcellville: A Journey from a Wilderness to a Rural Town: 1910 to 1940: Vol. II" continues to reveal the people, events, organizations and businesses of Purcellville, the fires of 1911 and 1914, World War I, the roaring Twenties and the Great Depression.
"Purcellville: A Journey from a Wilderness to a Rural Town: 1940 to 1970: Vol. III" continues to tell the story of Purcellville during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. This volume includes six map sketches, over 150 photos, 200 news articles and advertisements and over 2,000 names of the people who experienced this time period.
Barrett grew up in Purcellville and said when his family moved into the town its population was only 500. He became a history teacher at Longfellow Middle School in McLean, and after retiring from that career opened Quality Pool Company in Annandale, which he ran for the next 26 years. After retiring for the second time, Barrett, his wife and their daughter moved back to Purcellville.
While president of the Loudoun Golf and Country Club, Barrett started his journey as an author when he co-authored "History of Loudoun Golf and Country Club: Seventy-five Year Perspective." The book covers the years of course beginning in 1927 to 2002.
He discovered that his love of history was an asset as an author and said he spends a significant amount of time researching for each book he writes, with each book taking two to three years from start to finish. Barrett said he does a lot of his research at Thomas Balch Library and by conducting in-person interviews with residents who lived in Purcellville at the time.
He said even though the work can be tedious and at times unrewarding, finding new and lost information makes it worth it.
“There’s times you go a whole day and find zero,” he said. “And then boom—you find something, and you get all excited … I get all pumped up and then that kept me going.”
Even though he said age is slowing him down physically, Barrett has never been good at doing nothing. He said the next book he plans to write is a sequel to the book that started his authorship in the first place. Loudoun Golf and Country Club will turn 100 years old in 2027, and Barrett said they have asked him to write another book bringing its written history to a more current date.
