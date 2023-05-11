Thomas Balch Library continues to celebrate its centennial with a capstone exhibit, "Highlights of 100 Years of Collecting."
On display in the Margaret Mercer Room through May, the exhibit features items from the library’s collections suggested by researchers, volunteers, and staff members to showcases archives, artefacts, and books that stand out above the rest.
Among the featured items is a ship’s passport issued to the ship Rising Sun in 1819 and signed by both Presidents James Monroe and John Quincy Adams. There also are serendipitous family discoveries from the photograph collections, a detailed letter about a fatal duel, and favorite mementos from the Charles A. Johnston Collection.
Moving into the library’s second century, the staff is working to make it easier to explore its collections by preparing a Centennial Catalog to allow researchers to search across book, archival, and other materials in a single improved catalog search.
The exhibit is viewable during the library’s operating hours: Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 703-737-7195 or email balchlib@leesburgva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.