A new exhibit, “History of Temple Hall Farm Regional Park,” is on display at the Thomas Balch Library through Jan. 31.
Temple Hall Farm was built in 1810 by William Temple Thomson Mason, the son of Thomson Mason, who owned the Raspberry Plain estate nearby, and the nephew of George Mason. The estate played a significant role in Loudoun affairs during the 19th century, including hosting General Lafayette during his grand tour of the U.S. in 1825. In 1985, A.V. Symington donated the 286-acre property to NOVA Parks, which operates a working farm and interpretive center there.
The exhibit may be viewed in the Mercer Room during the library’s operating hours: Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 703-737-7195 or email balchlib@leesburgva.gov.
