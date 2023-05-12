The Middleburg Arts Council and the Town of Middleburg will host the spring installment of its biannual arts celebration, Art in the Bur, on Saturday.
The event will feature artwork from local and regional artists, a fashion show, activities for kids, a special Mother’s Day-themed wine garden, and cooking demonstrations on South Madison Street and Federal Street, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 13.
Visitors will have the opportunity to connect with more than 35 artists and discuss their creative processes.Also, chefs from Salamander Resort will be on hand to provide two cooking demonstrations. A fashion show, featuring local businesses and schools who have created ensembles that reflect their organizations, will be held on the Art in the Burg stage.
Attendees are encouraged to bring unopened cans of food to help construct the Art CAN Help sculpture on the lawn of the Middleburg United Methodist Church at 15 W. Washington St.
For full details, go to artintheburgva.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.